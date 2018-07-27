New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New-york-mets-v-pittsburgh-pirates-e1532746331820

New York Mets: Asdrubal Cabrera heading to Phillies for Franklyn Kilome

by: Danny Small Elite Sports NY 15m

Asdrubal Cabrera is the latest Met to be swept up in a trade and he may not be the last.

Tweets