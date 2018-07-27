New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Harvey likely pitching last time for Reds in game vs. Phillies (Jul 27, 2018)

by: STATS Fox Sports 9s

Matt Harvey's next start for the Cincinnati Reds is likely to be his last start for them, and that start takes place Saturday against the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Tweets