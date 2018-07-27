New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Harvey likely pitching last time for Reds in game vs. Phillies (Jul 27, 2018)
by: STATS — Fox Sports 9s
Matt Harvey's next start for the Cincinnati Reds is likely to be his last start for them, and that start takes place Saturday against the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.
Tweets
-
Interesting pickup for Milwaukee. Shaw could slide to 2b. @FlannyMLB 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Source: moose to crewBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/fFfBtaaHe7 Good night from the Burgh.TV / Radio Personality
-
Asdrubal Cabrera enters the #Phillies infield mix: https://t.co/ZnTNpDgHXcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @pastimewpurpose: BUT ONLY IF YOU SIGN UP NOW FOR #pupcuporangecounty2018! Prices go up $5 tmrw morning if you sign up on-site at Bol… https://t.co/3djVh6ChOePlayer
-
That Mets Yankees Subway Series makeup game will be on ESPN only https://t.co/yJBCAmzoZEBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets