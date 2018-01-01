New York Mets

Mets Minors

Vientos’ Two Homer Seven RBI Game

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 7m

In their 8-0 win, Kingsport third baseman Mark Vientos accounted for seven of the eight runs scored. In fact, it was the best game of Vientos' professional career going 3-for-5 with two runs, two

Tweets