New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Phillies trade for Asdrubal Cabrera, send Franklyn Kilome to Mets
by: NBC Sports Philadelphia — Yahoo Sports 5m
The Phillies on Friday landed their bat, acquiring Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets in exchange for pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome. By Jim Salisbury
Tweets
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Let’s Take a Cabby Ride to Philly https://t.co/tyIlNk5iLX #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dave Gettleman is a Profile in Courage https://t.co/qFM7dfzdEXBlogger / Podcaster
-
One man's absence is another man's gain. https://t.co/FZUD7pw94EBlogger / Podcaster
-
A stroll through Cooperstown is baseball nirvana https://t.co/CHp9Gc4JYbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bet against the favorite in this UFC title bout https://t.co/zeTM6aSvfkBlogger / Podcaster
-
How fantasy owners could profit from the deadline trades that already happened https://t.co/CuNhxaGkm2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets