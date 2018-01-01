New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
0df5749d55bfa5b657ca6a8d365e289b

Phillies trade for Asdrubal Cabrera, send Franklyn Kilome to Mets

by: NBC Sports Philadelphia Yahoo Sports 5m

The Phillies on Friday landed their bat, acquiring Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets in exchange for pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome. By Jim Salisbury

Tweets