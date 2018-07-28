New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game recap July 27: Deep Freese
by: Justin Mears — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m
Lefty Jason Vargas, making his first start in six weeks, took the mound in the bottom of the first and encouragingly retired the top of the Pittsburgh line-up in order.
Tweets
-
New Post: MMN Recap: Vientos With Monster Game, Toffey On Base Three Times https://t.co/z4YlS6Hj94 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mkajet: Vientos’ Two Homer Seven RBI Game https://t.co/meABrGODf0 via @mets_minors there is hopeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mkajet: MMN 2018 Midseason Prospects: 40-31 Features Three New Players to System https://t.co/tVGx8tqMQW via @mets_minorsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Now slashing 259/.331/.466 for the season.Mets 2017 second rounder Mark Vientos had himself a night for Kingsport. 3-for-5, 2 homers, 7 RBIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @asvpkb: ???? https://t.co/p9EPUjAnX3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: It sounds like Devin Mesoraco has moved ahead of Zack Wheeler on the Mets' list of players likely to be traded by Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets