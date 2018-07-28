New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-03-at-8.28.06-pm-1

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets secretly make roster moves, don’t tell the bloggers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Well I guess the Mets PR Intern is NOT gonna send me the press releases, so I will have to Self Serve that the Mets signed 31 year old Austin Jackson for some reason.  I think Jackson is Japanese for Aoki.  I don’t understand how this one helps a rebuild.

Tweets