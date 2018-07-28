New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
San-diego-padres-v-new-york-mets-3-e1532754884121

New York Mets: Time to admit Yoenis Cespedes won’t have Mike Piazza’s impact

by: Billy McInerney Elite Sports NY 2m

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes came with a lot of promise, but will never have the impact that Mike Piazza did on the franchise.

Tweets