Now Running for Office, Adam Greenberg. You May Remember His First At-Bat.
by: JOHN ALTAVILLA — NY Times 3m
Greenberg was hit in the head by a pitch the first time he went to the plate in the major leagues. It upended his life, but 13 years later he is charting a new course.
