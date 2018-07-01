New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Inter-divisional trade alert! Asdrubal Cabrera sent to the Phillies
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 7m
In two+ years with the Mets, Cabrera hit 55 home runs with a slash line of .279/.339/.464
Tweets
-
That reminds me that while technically Kilome is an arm they should do well with, none of their recent high end arm… https://t.co/XSqQhXjcdHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsDaddy2013: @DSzymborski Mets are playing connect the dots. They’re really bad at itBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mariacmarino: Third overall pick and “QB of the future” Sam Darnold missing from Jets camp... my reaction along with @jonhein Fri… https://t.co/AQkoYl38QcTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MikeGianella: BASEBALL: it’s impossible to market our young stars! ALSO BASEBALL; https://t.co/4eznL6yH6LBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is every college pick they have made for years and not developed, including the inevitable serious surgery.hearing some good things about Will Toffey, the young 3B and key piece mets got for familia. said to control the st… https://t.co/PAPGAsOu3QBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @travis_shaw21: Let’s do this!! @Mooose_8 ???? #ThisIsMyCrew #chillBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets