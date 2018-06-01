New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Asdrubal Cabrera: Solid From First Game to Last
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 19s
On December 11, 2015, the Mets signed Asdrubal Cabrera to be their starting shortstop. Despite making it to the World Series with Wilmer Flores manning the position, the Mets wanted to pair Cabrer
Tweets
-
RT @genymets: Thank You, Cabby!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Immediately becomes my favorite day. Narrowly edging Halloween and drops first NFL Sunday to third.National Lobster Day would be Sept. 25 if U.S. senators from New England have their way. A resolution would honor t… https://t.co/cgHNDiERRhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Neil Walker with an RBI-single. #Royals 6, #Yankees 3.....(Walker, Duda...this is starting to feel a little more familiar.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Greg Bird with a nice push bunt to beat the shift. I know Pat Roessler would be proud. #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Greg Bird lays down perfect bunt single against the shift. #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @qseraquesadilla: @jeffpaternostro Very bold for them to do the one thing that would actually make their defense worseBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets