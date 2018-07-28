New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10989237

Michael Conforto Has Been Red Hot Since The All Star Break

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m

One of the big questions the New York Mets want an answer to in the second half is who the real Michael Conforto is. Conforto has alternated good years and bad to this point, with most of the 2018 …

Tweets