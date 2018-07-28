New York Mets

The Mets Police
New Jersey’s Todd Frazier grinding it out for Port St. Lucie Mets tonight!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Todd Block Frazier is grinding it out for PSL tonight.  Salt and Pepper baby.  Did you know Todd is from New Jersey and once played in the LLWS?   The jerseys are to support the Maddie’s Fight Foundation.  If you want one (@mediagoon) text METS to 79230.

