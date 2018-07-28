New York Mets

New York Post
Pittsburgh_pirates_v_new_york_mets1

Zack Wheeler takes pragmatic approach to all the trade talk

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

PITTSBURGH — Zack Wheeler is pragmatic about his place in the baseball universe and the market for his services. MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the Mets right-hander

Tweets