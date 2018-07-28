New York Mets

Frazier begins rehab; Syndergaard nears return

by: N/A MLB: Mets 13m

PITTSBURGH -- Infield depth appears to be on the way for the Mets as third baseman Todd Frazier, who landed on the 10-day disabled list on July 9, began his rehab assignment with Class A Advanced St. Lucie on Saturday. Frazier, 32, has batted .217 and...

