Jacob deGrom takes another loss as Mets fall to Pirates, has just one win since May 18

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 3m

The Mets again did not back Jacob deGrom in a 5-0 loss to the Pirates. DeGrom allowed three runs in seven innings.

