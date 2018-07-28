New York Mets

USA Today
Williams outduels deGrom, Pirates blank Mets 5-0

by: USA Today

Trevor Williams outdueled Jacob deGrom, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-0 win over the New York Mets on Saturday. Williams (9-7) allowed five hits in six shutout innings with five strikeouts and three walks

