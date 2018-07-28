New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom’s lack of run support hits ridiculous new low
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 11m
PITTSBURGH — Jacob deGrom can go ahead and swap the No. 48 on his back for a big fat zero, in honor of the support he’s received from the Mets this season. The absurdity is reaching new levels
Tweets
-
https://t.co/zD0fDWAJtU Saturday night, plausibly live. With musical guest... Asdrubal Cabrera? #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
Brooklyn had big chances Saturday at West Virginia, but fell short. RECAP: https://t.co/cQbxu5AVtcMinors
-
Shreve is hugging people and shaking hands. On the move? Something coming. #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That's a pretty damn honest quote. Wow.Bryce Harper on JT Realmuto’s walkoff hit: “If that guy was on our side, it wouldn’t have happened”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @genymets: Thank You, Cabby!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @genymets: Our own @grantpurps with @keithhernandez! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets