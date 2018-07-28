New York Mets
Pirates 5, Mets 0: Mets’ Offense Falls Silent as Pirates Dent Jacob deGrom
by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — NY Times 10m
Trevor Williams extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings to outduel Jacob deGrom in a 5-0 win over the Mets on Saturday. Pittsburgh has won 13 of its past 15 games.
