New York Mets

Mets 360
Blank

Gut Reaction: Pirates 5, Mets 0 (7/28/18)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5m

The Pirates won for the 13th time in their last 15 games by downing the Mets, 5-0, Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Jacob deGrom didn’t have his best stuff but pitched well enough to win if the Mets h…

Tweets