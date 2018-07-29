New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game recap July 28: A man with many talents
by: Alex Rosen — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 4m
Its incredibly difficult to reach and succeed as a hitter in the big leagues. Its also incredibly difficult to reach and succeed as a pitcher in the big leagues.
Tweets
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Designated for Assignment ... Permanently https://t.co/YVMI5YO9oQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @anson_ag: Milk & Maple. That’s @PeterWelch at Breakfast ? on the farm wearing his @VTLakeMonsters Maple ? Kings Hat. Next Sat… https://t.co/FMOTCz7CReBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: Tonight was the 9th time this season Jacob deGrom went 7+ IP, allowed 3 or fewer ER and the Mets lost the game. T… https://t.co/AfRU6VXPNCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff McNeil is getting his chance now #Mets https://t.co/T5Oj8C0N8UBlogger / Podcaster
-
The strategy for having an effective best-ball fantasy lineup https://t.co/VIFaAXDhHnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets