New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andres-gimenez-1-560x435

Mets Minors Recap: Gimenez On Base Four Times

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 35s

Las Vegas (51-55) 9, Memphis (67-39) 5  Box ScoreZach Borenstein RF: 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K, .266/.373/.522Peter Alonso 1B: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, .212/.325/.470Dominic Smith 1B: 1-5

Tweets