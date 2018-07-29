New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-28-at-7.29.35-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Harvey or deGrom, who pitched it better?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Mets Police has learned the Pirates play at 1:35 on Sunday afternoon.  Plan accordingly. SLACKISH REACTION:  That happened. Wasn’t exactly boring but not the most exciting game. It was under three hours though!  The lazy narrative is to say the Mets didn’

Tweets