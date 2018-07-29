New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

19-year-old Gimenez perfect at plate for Ponies

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

Here's MLB Pipeline's roundup of the top prospect performances in the Minor Leagues on Saturday. Corey Ray recently became the first Minor Leaguer to total at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season. Before long, he could be joined by Double-A.

Tweets