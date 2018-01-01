New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets 3B Todd Frazier plays second rehab game with St. Lucie

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Mets 3B Todd Frazier went 0-for-2 and popped out to short in both of his at-bats on Sunday afternoon in his second consecutive rehab start with Single-A St. Lucie.

Tweets