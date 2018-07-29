New York Mets
With trade rumors swirling, Zack Wheeler throws six scoreless innings in NY Mets' 1-0 win
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 1m
Trade candidate Zack Wheeler threw six scoreless innings and drove in the Mets' only run in a 1-0 win over the Pirates. He could be traded soon.
Brooklyn leads West Virginia 3-0 after three. Jose Medina and Wagner Lagrange have driven in runs for the Cyclones.Minors
#Orioles have now traded 3 of 4 main walk-yr players (Machado, Britton, Brach). They have had places to send Adam J… https://t.co/axxpEBNdbSBeat Writer / Columnist
Full list of #Mets starting pitchers to win 1-0 and drive in the only run. Jerry Koosman - 9/12/69 vs. PIT game 1… https://t.co/VQdfiIxHSxTV / Radio Personality
#Orioles are getting $250,000 in international slot moneyBeat Writer / Columnist
One strike away. 134 pitches. Ouch. https://t.co/lBlPjf5aDuBlogger / Podcaster
There is no prospect going to the #Orioles for Brach, just the international slot money. Suddenly, Baltimore sees t… https://t.co/WY4ynVPbZeBeat Writer / Columnist
