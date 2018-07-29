New York Mets

Wheeler goes 6 and doubles in lone run, Mets top Pirates 1-0 (Jul 29, 2018)

PITTSBURGH (AP) Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and drove in the lone run, leading the New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

