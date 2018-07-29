New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-mets-pirates-gamer-20180729

Zack Wheeler does it all as Mets top Pirates 1-0 - NY Daily News

by: @nydailynews NY Daily News 33s

Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and drove in the lone run, leading the New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Tweets