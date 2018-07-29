New York Mets

Mets Minors
Screen-shot-2018-07-29-at-6.52.09-pm-344x375

Jaison Vilera Stellar Once Again For Brooklyn

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 10m

The Brooklyn Cyclones' Jaison Vilera continued his destruction of the New York-Penn League on Sunday with seven scoreless innings against the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday in Morgantown, W.V

Tweets