New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kevin Plawecki trying to make most of opportunities | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 29, 2018 7:44 PM — Newsday 3m
His chance at starting ended with a broken hand, but Mickey Callaway still believes he can be a No. 1 catcher.
Tweets
-
Devin Mesoraco: “I would be super excited to go to a team that is in playoff contention. No doubt about it” #mets https://t.co/unE8w9zdZNBlogger / Podcaster
-
When I talked to Alonso earlier this year he praised Teufel for helping him improve his D over the off-season.Tim Teufel is out doing some early work with Peter Alonso. The two did a lot of work together at instructs last yea… https://t.co/cJFkrZD0l6Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dgoold: There's more to Matt Carpenter's revival recipe than salsa. -- A text to Mozeliak. -- A meeting with Girsch. -- Bre… https://t.co/GG1pvef9qLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Have Mets questions leading up to the trade deadline? Ask here for a chance to be featured in our next Inbox! ???Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On racism topic tune into @WLIE_Radio540am tonight at 830PM and I will share with you a story about me as a teenag… https://t.co/R01wgBweqTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SI_wrestling: Steelers linebacker Vince Williams showed up to training camp as Stone Cold Steve Austin and it was awesome https://t.co/GYAbkhYJFBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets