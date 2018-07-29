New York Mets

Is Wheeler’s success not being attributed to Callaway a sign from the media?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13s

Observation #1:  Zack Wheeler is pitching better than ever. Observation #2: Mickey Callaway’s reputation is that he is a pitching guru. Therefore, I would expect to see articles/tweets giving Mickey some credit for Wheeler’s success.  I am not seeing that

