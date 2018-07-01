New York Mets

Mets Merized
Devin-mesoraco-1

Heyman: Mets Hopeful to Trade Mesoraco and Bautista

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

As per Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports, the New York Mets seem to be actively shopping both catcher Devin Mesoraco and outfielder Jose Bautista.Heyman notes that the Mets are "hopeful to trade" t

Tweets