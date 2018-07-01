New York Mets
Heyman: Mets Hopeful to Trade Mesoraco and Bautista
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2m
As per Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports, the New York Mets seem to be actively shopping both catcher Devin Mesoraco and outfielder Jose Bautista.Heyman notes that the Mets are "hopeful to trade" t
