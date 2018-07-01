New York Mets

Kilome Shows Improved Control In Debut

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 4m

New Mets prospect Franklyn Kilome made his organizational debut pitching for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Pirates Double-A affiliate the Altoona Curve.According to MLB Pipeline, Al

