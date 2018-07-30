New York Mets

BP Mets
Screen-shot-2018-07-29-at-9.38.47-pm

Game recap July 29: Zack Wheeler, miracle man

by: Lukas Vlahos Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 38s

Primer Yup, were still here, for whatever reason. Zack Wheeler took the mound against Joe Musgrove mere hours after Jacob deGrom got screwed out of yet another win.

Tweets