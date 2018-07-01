New York Mets

nj.com
24642669-standard

MLB trade rumors: Yankees favorite for Rays' Chris Archer? Orioles Adam Jones turning down Phillies? | LIVE updates, deals

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 15m

The 2018 MLB trade deadline will arrive at 4 p.m. on July 31. Can the Yankees swing a deal for another big-time starting pitcher? Where will Chris Archer land? Is Adam Jones prepared to use his no-trade clause to stay in Baltimore? Which relievers will...

Tweets