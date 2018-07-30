New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_2088

July 30, 1983. Mets lose to Pirates on Old Timers’ Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

As I put together the Morning Laziness I do a scan of twitter for Mets to see what comes up.  This tweet caught my eye. 35 years ago (7/30/83): #Pirates‘ big inning tops #Mets, 6-3. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/pe2NBpfAVv — PGH Sports History (@PGH_Sports_

Tweets