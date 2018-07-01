New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What Will Mets Catching Situation Look Like in 2019?
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5m
With Devin Mesoraco either on his way out of town in the coming days or after the season is over, the New York Mets will be back at square one at their backstop position once Spring Training rolls
Tweets
-
Antonio Brown is trying his hand at recruiting https://t.co/qZ8vcwzfWnBlogger / Podcaster
-
New BS Podcast with @MikeFrancesa on the juggernaut Red Sox and Yanks-Sox this weekend, the floundering Mets, the r… https://t.co/yI5hdYc5SsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Learn from past: on deadline day last yr 10 relievers traded. 6 in walk yr (Joaquin Benoit, David Hernandez, Franci… https://t.co/tLLuLPmVoXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
My math sucks, so I am doing that last one againBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Learn from past: on deadline day last yr 12 relievers traded. 8 in walk yr (Joaquin Benoit, David Hernandez, Franci… https://t.co/kabA4E2LmaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Getting traded seems weird: https://t.co/1uLzNiUGgoTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets