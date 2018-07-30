New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ackert: Tuesday won't be de-Day for Mets as deGrom, Thor and Wheeler not likely to be dealt - NY Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 4m
Tuesday will not be “de Day,” that some think the Mets desperately needed. While publicly Mets’ assistant GM John Ricco, the spokesperson for the three-man GM panel, has said he would trade Jacob deGrom to a team that could “blow away,”
Tweets
-
Tired of refreshing twitter for MLB trade deadline news? About to commute home? Why not read this long-**** thing I… https://t.co/K1jWWWpvKoTV / Radio Personality
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cdgoldstein: The scene is early May and you're wondering why your team keeps providing notes on Mariners prospects The scene is… https://t.co/4VJtcQqfJaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @richmacleod: If #Mets plan is to forgo a rebuild (again), then they have to publicly explain why they believe a team that's 114-… https://t.co/FtVA1IIwKWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“He wanted to come to L.A. They just had to not f–k it up.” https://t.co/V6THsdmAoRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets