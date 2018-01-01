New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-340352cade4772b9de38d68b1071cd75_crop_exact

Mets Trade Rumors: NY to Keep Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 2m

Despite much speculation throughout the 2018 season, the New York Mets are not intending to trade pitchers Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard before Tuesday's non-waiver deadline...

Tweets