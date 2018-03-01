New York Mets

Olney: Mets Will Keep DeGrom, Syndergaard and Likely Wheeler Through Deadline

by: Jack Ramsey

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Mets plan to keep starters Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, and likely Zack Wheeler through Tuesday's Non-Waiver Trading Deadline.He adds that "They inten

