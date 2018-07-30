New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
1006876708-2

New York Mets: Asdrubal Cabrera trade gives us glimpse into the future

by: John Carroll Jr. Fansided: Empire Writes Back 11m

The New York Mets traded arguably their best player over the weekend in Asdrubal  Cabrera. In the trade, the Mets got a prospect, however, the value in tr...

Tweets