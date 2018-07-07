New York Mets

Mets Merized
07e5c738-1531-471e-b6d1-43bccc636bd6-560x299

Owner of Georgi Vodka Attempting to Buy Percentage of Mets

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

According to a press release that MetsMerizedOnline’s Mathew Brownstein came into possession of, New York based Georgi Vodka’s owner, Martin Silver, is attempting to buy the New York Mets.

Tweets