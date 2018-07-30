New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard Set To Return From The Disabled List This Week

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 25s

It turns out that a bout of hand, foot, and mouth disease will only cost a big league pitcher one start. New York Mets’ righty Noah Syndergaard, who was placed on the disabled list with the d…

