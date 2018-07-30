New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets plan to contend next year, won’t trade deGrom, Syndergaard, Wheeler
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 7m
The Mets want to compete next year, so they don’t yet want to trade Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Zack Wheeler.
Tweets
-
On trade-deadline eve, as Mets executives worked the phones and the players enjoyed an off day in the capital, a la… https://t.co/YRvFsv5FEuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Been a rough year by the bayBochy: “Strong possibility” Cueto has Tommy John.” #sfgiantsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That seems like a really poor plan by the Giants to not sell.....Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nypostsports: The Mets really aren't going to sell? Then it's almost time to buy -- a ton #nym https://t.co/WfMntEy9kSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Rumor Roundup: ‘Twas the Night Before the Trade Deadline https://t.co/WUaCRDpS81 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @drivelinebases: @OGTedBerg a great wrong has been set right.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets