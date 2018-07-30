New York Mets

Report: Mets plan to contend next year, won’t trade deGrom, Syndergaard, Wheeler

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk

The Mets want to compete next year, so they don’t yet want to trade Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Zack Wheeler.

