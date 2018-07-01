New York Mets

Mets Merized
Todd-frazier-5-e1532996983142

Frazier Heading to Brooklyn for Next Rehab Game

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

In his quest to return to the New York Mets, third baseman Todd Frazier will take his rehab assignment to Coney Island and play for the Single-A Short Season Brooklyn Cyclones, as per Jacob Resnic

Tweets