New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Red Sox Acquire Ian Kinsler
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 4m
The best team in baseball, the Boston Red Sox, acquired Ian Kinsler to bolster their infield. Currently Boston has been using Brock Holt there with Dustin Pedroia and Rafael Devers out for an exte
Tweets
-
So, to be clear, Kela has been traded for two players to be tweeted laterBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We are waiting for the 2 players going back to Texas for Kela to be told. In the meantime, neither of them is top ss prospect Kevin Newman.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Keone Kela is going from #Rangers to #Pirates @JeffPassan 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Two prospects go to Texas for kelaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @vdemske: While the https://t.co/UGGZdsyD9O app is glitching out, I'm just going to sit back and dream for a little. https://t.co/LR69WYt1d9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets