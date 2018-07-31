New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10987427

Report: Devin Mesoraco Would Be "Super Excited" To Get Traded

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

Even though he has enjoyed his time in Queens, New York Mets’ catcher Devin Mesoraco would like the chance to play some meaningful baseball. Mesoraco told Howie Kussoy of the New York Post th…

Tweets