New York Mets

BP Mets
Screen-shot-2018-07-31-at-12.06.03-am

Free baseball: What the Mets do after a free base

by: Brian Duricy Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 5m

HBP and ROE stats are through July 28, situational batting stats through July 29. Similarly, moving said runners into scoring position is an area where the team can improve.

Tweets