New York Mets

Mets Merized
Corey-oswalt--560x373

MMO Prospect Spotlight: Oswalt Should Still Be In Majors

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

The last time Corey Oswalt took the mound, he limited the San Diego Padres to two earned on three hits in five innings pitched.At 62 pitches, he could have gone deeper in to the game, but Mick

Tweets