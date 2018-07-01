New York Mets

Mets Merized
Rays Acquire Outfielder Tommy Pham

by: Dilip Sridhar

The St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays have struck a deal for Tommy Pham.Pham is hitting .248/.331/.399 this season with a 101 wRC+. This is a far cry from his 2017 slash of .306/.411/.520

