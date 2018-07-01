New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marlins Trade Cameron Maybin to Seattle
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 5m
The Seattle Mariners have acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin in a trade with the Miami Marlins, as first reported by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.Maybin will likely serve as a right-handed
Tweets
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PavlovicNBCS: With an hour until the deadline, Bruce Bochy said it’s “all quiet.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Harol Gonzalez is in control for game 1 against Hartford! Our @FullingtonBus lineup ? #LetsRumbleMinors
-
Brandon Nimmo gets hit by more pitches than anyone else in the National League. His teammates don't do much after t… https://t.co/pNLotD058GBlogger / Podcaster
-
- More Mets Tweets